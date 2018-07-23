Trump accuses US law enforcement of illegally spying on his campaign

Washington — US President Donald Trump accused US law enforcement of illegally spying on his campaign, but offered no evidence to support his assertion.

He said on Sunday that documents released by the FBI relating to a former adviser’s ties to Russia showed that his campaign for the 2016 presidential election had been illegally spied upon.

In a series of Twitter posts, Trump also accused the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice of misleading the courts during a probe of Russian interference in the election, but did not elaborate.

The FBI documents released on Saturday showed how in 2016 the bureau requested surveillance of former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, as part of that investigation, saying the bureau believed he had been collaborating with the Russian government.

"Looking more & more like the Trump Campaign for President was illegally being spied upon (surveillance) for the political gain of Crooked Hillary Clinton and the DNC," Trump wrote on Twitter, referring to the Democratic National Committee.

"Republicans must get tough now. An illegal Scam!"

A White House spokeswoman referred questions on why Trump believed the documents proved the FBI and Department of Justice demonstrated illegal conduct or were misleading courts to Trump’s personal counsel.

His lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, did not respond to a request for comment.

The Department of Justice did not immediately respond to requests to comment on Trump’s allegation. The FBI declined to comment.

Page told CNN on Sunday he was never an agent of a foreign power, and that the documents overstated his ties to Russia.

Page could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters.