Will Brazil's next leader be a far-right nationalist?

Rio de Janeiro — Controversial extreme-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro is expected to formalise his candidacy later on Sunday for Brazil’s October presidential elections, boosted by strong social media support and polls that show him headed to a second round.

Less than three months from a race whose outcome is uncertain, the former army officer who professes nostalgia for the country’s military dictatorship, is firmly rejected by part of the population sickened by his racist, misogynistic and homophobic insults.

Others see him as a savior of the country undermined by repeated corruption scandals.

Bolsonaro, 63, plans to rally supporters in his Rio de Janeiro stronghold and is expected to officially become the Social Liberal Party (PSL) candidate.

He rejoined PSL in March after many switches during his political career.

"I have people who support me throughout Brazil. Some of them even like me," he said Thursday in Goiania city, where he reiterated his promise to loosen Brazil’s tight gun ownership restrictions to allow self-defence.