US farmers are standing by their man, Trump, even as trade war starts to bite

Washington/Chicago — President Donald Trump’s trade disputes with China, Mexico and Canada are already eroding the value of American agricultural production, with soybean growers alone expected to lose at least $3.2bn during the next crop season.

But many farmers — including some whose incomes are plunging as exports stall — are sticking by the man they helped vote into office.

They’d just like him to win the trade war quickly, before the fall harvest starts compounding the problem in a couple of months — when congressional midterm elections also will be heating up.

"President Trump is a businessman," says 57-year-old John King, who raises soybeans, maize and rice with his father and nephew outside Helena, Arkansas, about 160km east of Little Rock. "He’s making a high-risk business decision that probably should have been made a long time ago. But it’s definitely a risk."

Agriculture is the third-biggest US export industry and a global juggernaut that has generated six decades of trade surpluses. It has also become a flash point in tariff battles with China, which bought $12bn of soybeans last year and now is shifting to supplies from South America.

Separate duties are affecting sales to Canada and Mexico, which are renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement with the US.

Trump’s trade policies already are changing the outlook for US exports and farmer income, mostly because China, Mexico and Canada accounted for 43% of American farm exports last year.

The US Department of Agriculture on Thursday predicted domestic soybean stockpiles will be 51% larger than expected a month earlier and cut its export forecast by 11%.

The department also reduced its price forecast by 75c a bushel, citing reduced purchases by China, the top importer. That amounts to almost $3.2bn in lost revenue based on the government’s use estimate.

While the situation could get worse if the trade war escalates, the president has urged patience.

"Always thinking about our farmers," Trump said via tweet from the Nato summit in Brussels last week. "Other countries’ trade barriers and tariffs have been destroying" US farm businesses, he said.

"I will open things up, better than ever before, but it can’t go too quickly. I am fighting for a level playing field for our farmers, and will win!"

To be sure, farmers were big winners until recently. High commodity prices led to record net income of $123.8bn in 2013, before a global glut sent markets tumbling.