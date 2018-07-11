China vows to retaliate after US raises stakes in trade spat with tariffs on $200bn of goods

Washington/Beijing — The Trump administration raised the stakes in its trade dispute with China on Tuesday, saying it would slap 10% tariffs on an extra $200bn worth of Chinese imports, including numerous consumer items, sending stocks in Asia skidding.

China’s commerce ministry said it was "shocked" by the latest US trade action and would complain to the World Trade Organisation (WTO), but did not immediately say how it would retaliate. It called the actions "completely unacceptable" in a statement released around midday on Wednesday.

Beijing has said it will hit back against Washington’s escalating tariff measures, including through "qualitative measures", a threat that US businesses in China fear could mean anything from stepped-up inspections to delays in investment approvals and even consumer boycotts.

US officials issued a list of thousands of Chinese imports the Trump administration wants to hit with the new tariffs, including hundreds of food products as well as tobacco, chemicals, coal, steel and aluminium.

It also includes consumer goods ranging from car tyres, furniture, wood products, handbags and suitcases, to dog and cat food, baseball gloves, carpets, doors, bicycles, skis, golf bags, toilet paper and beauty products.

"For over a year, the Trump administration has patiently urged China to stop its unfair practices, open its market, and engage in true market competition," US trade representative Robert Lighthizer said in announcing the proposed tariffs.

"Rather than address our legitimate concerns, China has begun to retaliate against US products.… There is no justification for such action," he said in a statement.

Last week, Washington imposed 25% tariffs on $34bn of Chinese imports, and Beijing responded immediately with matching tariffs on the same amount of US exports to China. Each side is mulling tariffs on a further $16bn in goods that would bring the totals to $50bn.