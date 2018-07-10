World / Americas

US judge dismisses ‘dubious’ request for long-term detention of children

10 July 2018 - 10:40 Andrew Hay
A woman protesting the detainment of undocumented immigrant children wears a jacket referencing Melania Trump during a demonstration outside a US border patrol processing centre in McAllen, Texas, on June 25 2018. Picture: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOTT
Los Angeles — A US federal judge on Monday rejected the Trump administration’s request to allow long-term detention of illegal immigrant children, a setback for President Donald Trump’s executive order to end the separation of immigrant families.

Los Angeles US District Court Judge Dolly Gee dismissed as "dubious" and "unconvincing" the US Justice Department’s arguments to modify a 1997 settlement that says children can be held in immigration detention for up to 20 days only.

The government made the request in June to allow it to keep underage migrants in detention alongside parents, after a public outcry over its policy of separating children from parents who entered the US illegally.

"It is apparent that the defendants’ application is a cynical attempt to shift responsibility to the judiciary for over 20 years of congressional inaction and ill-considered executive action that have led to the current stalemate," Gee, the daughter of Chinese immigrants, said in her ruling.

The government asked Gee to suspend the Flores settlement’s requirement that immigrant children be held only in facilities that met state child welfare licensing regulations, so as to allow whole families to be detained together.

Gee, who was appointed to the bench by former president Barack Obama, said the government had known for years that there was "no state licensing readily available for facilities that house both adults and children".

Reuters

It’s all about the votes, stupid: why Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Democrat victory matters

There is no silver lining for liberals. But there is also no cause for panic or despair, writes Francis Wilkinson
10 days ago

US federal judge orders immigration agents to reunite separated families

Immigration agents can also no longer separate families at the border, after a court victory for the American Civil Liberties Union
13 days ago

THE FT COLUMN: Do not mistake Donald Trump’s motives on immigration

Liberals cannot lose the debate over family separation — but the bigger debate will be about how open the US should be in general, writes Janan ...
18 days ago

