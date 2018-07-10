Deals and feuds at Sun Valley’s summer camp for billionaires

New York/San Francisco — For a select group of business moguls, summer camp is about to begin.

Starting on Tuesday, Idaho’s Sun Valley Resort will be home to Allen & Co’s annual conference, with notable invitees from Comcast chairman Brian Roberts to Walmart CEO Doug McMillon and Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett expected to attend.

Known as the "summer camp for billionaires", the invite-only event lets attendees get their fix of both mountain biking and golfing, as well as merger talks and media spats.

During the conference, Sun Valley Resort’s town homes and cottages go for $1,600 to $3,400 a night.

Here’s what to expect from this year’s confab:

Deal discussions

Buffett calls it ABWA — or acquisitions by walking around — and Sun Valley is just the venue for it. The billionaire investor famously helped kindle talks for Walt Disney’s purchase of Capital Cities/ABC at the 1995 retreat, and Disney is once again in the spotlight this year.

CEO Bob Iger is locked in a bidding war with Comcast for 21st Century Fox’s entertainment assets, competing for properties ranging from The Simpsons to X-Men. Fox’s controlling shareholder Rupert Murdoch, along with his sons Lachlan and James, are expected to be on hand to provide ample opportunity for some ABWA.