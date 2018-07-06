US EPA chief Scott Pruitt resigns amid a long list of ethics scandals

Washington — US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) head Scott Pruitt, who had been lauded by President Donald Trump for his aggressive efforts to roll back environmental regulations, resigned on Thursday under heavy fire for a series of ethics-related controversies.

Pruitt was one of Trump’s most polarising cabinet members, slashing regulations on the energy and manufacturing industries, including a move to repeal former president Barack Obama’s signature programme to cut carbon emissions from power plants, dubbed the Clean Power Plan.

He was also instrumental, last year, in lobbying Trump to withdraw the US from the global 2015 Paris climate accord to combat global warming.

However, Pruitt lost favour with Trump’s inner circle after a string of controversies including first-class travel at taxpayer expense, lavish spending on security, the installation of a $43,000 soundproof phone booth in his office, and accusations that he used his position to receive favours, such as a discounted rental on a high-end condo from an energy lobbyist’s wife.

"The unrelenting attacks on me personally, my family, are unprecedented and have taken a sizable toll on all of us," Pruitt said in his resignation letter.

Trump announced the resignation on Twitter and said EPA deputy administrator Andrew Wheeler, a former mining industry lobbyist, will become the regulatory agency’s acting chief on Monday. Wheeler is widely expected to continue Pruitt’s efforts to roll back and streamline regulation, something that Trump promised in his presidential campaign.

"Scott has done an outstanding job, and I will always be thankful to him for this," Trump wrote. He told reporters later that Pruitt had approached him and offered to resign as opposed to being pushed out.

Wheeler said in a message to EPA employees that he was "both humbled and honoured" to lead the agency. "I look forward to working hard alongside all of you to continue our collective goal of protecting public health and the environment on behalf of the American people," he said.

Democrats and environmental advocacy groups cheered the departure of Pruitt, a close ally of the fossil-fuel industry, who has often questioned mainstream climate change science. "Scott Pruitt’s reign of venality is finally over. He made swamp creatures blush with his shameless excesses. All tolerated because Trump liked his zealotry. Shame," Democratic Representative Gerry Connolly said.

The Environmental Working Group, a public health and environment watchdog, called Pruitt "unquestionably the worst head of the agency in its 48-year history". Pruitt, as Oklahoma’s attorney-general before heading up the EPA, had sued the federal agency more than a dozen times on behalf of his oil-drilling state.

Pruitt also rankled some Republican lawmakers, including in Midwest corn-producing states, with his efforts to overhaul a US policy requiring biofuels, such as corn-based ethanol, in petrol.