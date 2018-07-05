World / Americas

Canadian heatwave turns deadly in Quebec

05 July 2018 - 11:57 Agency Staff
Children playing in a public water fountain. Picture: 123RF/ ANNA NAHABED
Children playing in a public water fountain. Picture: 123RF/ ANNA NAHABED

Montreal — A heatwave in Quebec has killed at least 19 people in the past week as high summer temperatures scorched eastern Canada, health officials said on Wednesday.

Twelve of the dead were reported in the eastern province’s capital Montreal, said regional public health director Mylene Drouin.

The Tribune newspaper said five of the deaths occurred in the past 48 hours in the Eastern Townships, a rural area just east of the city. And late on Wednesday, two more deaths blamed on the heat were recorded in a Montreal suburb, Radio Canada reported.

"My thoughts are with the loved ones of those who have died in Quebec during this heatwave," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Twitter.

"The record temperatures are expected to continue in central and eastern Canada, so make sure you know how to protect yourself and your family," Trudeau said.

Drouin said the victims were part of "the very vulnerable population, the elderly or people suffering from chronic or mental illnesses." Temperatures soared to 34°C with a humidity that made it feel closer to 40°C, the meteorological service said.

The mercury has regularly topped 30°C since Friday in southern Quebec, accompanied by stifling humidity levels.

A government heat warning is in place for the region, but meteorologists are forecasting a drop in temperatures at the end of the week.

No deaths had been reported for the same period in the neighbouring province of Ontario, which has also sizzled under extremely high temperatures.

In 2010, a heat wave killed about 100 people in the Montreal area.

AFP

