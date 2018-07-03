Demand helps lift US factory orders

Washington — New orders for US-made goods unexpectedly rose in May, pointing to a strengthening manufacturing sector, but business spending on equipment continued to show signs of slowing, the commerce department said on Tuesday.

Factory goods orders increased 0.4% amid strong demand for machinery.

Data for April were revised up to show orders falling 0.4% instead of the previously reported 0.8% decrease.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast factory orders would be unchanged in May. Orders increased 8.7% on a year-on-year basis in May.

Manufacturing, which accounts for about 12% of the US economy, is being boosted by strong domestic and global demand, but growing shortages of workers as well as import tariffs are starting to strain the supply chain.

Prices of US treasuries were trading largely higher, while US stocks rose. The dollar fell against a basket of currencies.

The Trump administration has imposed tariffs on a range of imported goods, including steel and aluminium, to protect domestic industries from what it said was unfair competition from foreign manufacturers.

An Institute for Supply Management survey of manufacturers published on Monday showed bottlenecks in the supply chain, with a measure of supplier deliveries hitting its highest level since May 2004.

Manufacturers said the tariffs and "lack of predictability" of trade policy were causing "general business instability" and were a "drag on growth for investments". They also complained about an acute shortage of workers, especially truckers, and some manufacturers said transport costs had "gone through the roof" as a result.

In May, orders for transport equipment fell 1.1%, weighed down by a 7% plunge in the volatile orders for civilian aircraft. Transport orders declined 6.1% in April. Orders for motor vehicles rose 0.3%.

Orders for machinery increased 1.2%, extending April’s 1.7% surge. That reflected an 8.9% jump in orders for industrial machinery. Demand for mining, oil field and gas field machinery fell 3.9%. There were also declines in orders for primary metals.

