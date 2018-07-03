Canada slaps 25% tariff on US steel imports, but the industry is still worried

Toronto — Condominium buyers in Canada’s already pricey markets may be the next to pay up as the trade battle with the US radiates through the construction industry.

Canada imposed a 25% tariff on US steel imports on July 1, retaliating against levies US President Donald Trump slapped on goods from its northern neighbour a month ago. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government is also said to be preparing quotas and tariffs for other countries to prevent a flood of steel rushing in to undercut prices.

Steel fabricators and metal importers say the tariffs will jack up prices for everything from rebar used in high-rise condos to structural steel for industrial builds in a market already facing shortages and soaring prices. Job losses and stalled projects are likely, they said.

"If the government’s not careful, they will protect one at the expense of 10 times that elsewhere," said Walter Koppelaar, CEO and chairman of Walters, an Ontario-based steel construction company that counts Brookfield among its customers. "If they apply duties to broad-spectrum steel or metal of any shape, size or description, our industry here would be decimated — it could be thousands of lay-offs and it’s going to shut down projects right across this country."

Supply shortages

The comments underscore the widening impact of Trump’s move to up-end the world trade order to get what he deems is fairer access to international markets and to protect domestic jobs. He’s pledged tariffs on $50bn worth of goods from China and imposed levies on imports of steel and aluminium from Canada, Mexico and the EU. Each region has struck back with countermeasures or is planning tariffs of their own.

The price of steel used for construction projects across the country has already soared by about 38% in 2018 due to a booming property market and a lack of supply, according to the Canadian Coalition for Construction Steel which represents 17 companies. "Additional safeguard surtaxes of even 10% will put fabricators and purchasers into a loss position and they will not be in a position to supply the market," according to a letter sent by the group’s representative to the government.

Further measures would be "catastrophic", Koppelaar said. Canadian suppliers, including AltaSteel and ArcelorMittal Dofasco, typically produce only about 10% of the structural steel and about half of the rebar supply in the industry, he said.

Even though global steel tariffs haven’t been confirmed, Ferrostaal Steel Canada, a rebar importer whose parent company is Hamburg-based Ferrostaal Trading, isn’t signing new contracts for now because it doesn’t know what its prices will be.

"The margins are so slim on steel imports that you can’t just absorb a 25% tariff," Tim McMenamin, vice-president at Ontario-based Ferrostaal, said by phone. "We’re not even offering steel into Canada because we are the importer of record so if, all a sudden, there’s a surtax of 10% to 25%, that could create bankruptcy for trading companies such as ours."

Wider steel quotas or tariffs would hit British Columbia hard as the province has historically relied on imports for more than 60% of its annual consumption, according to the Coalition.