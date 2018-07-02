Wave of anger over endemic corruption helps Leftist sweep to victory in Mexican election

Mexico City — Anti-establishment leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador swept to victory in Mexico’s presidential election on Sunday, in a political sea change driven by voters’ anger over endemic corruption and brutal violence.

The sharp-tongued, silver-haired politician known as "AMLO" won 53% of the vote, according to an official projection of the results.

It is the first time in Mexico’s modern history a candidate has won more than half the vote in a competitive election, and a resounding rejection of the two parties that have governed the country for nearly a century.

"This is a historic day, and it will be a memorable night," Lopez Obrador said in a victory speech in Mexico City’s Alameda park, as thousands of ecstatic supporters flooded the capital’s central district, chanting "Yes we did!" and partying to mariachi music.

Lopez Obrador sought to downplay fears of radicalism, after critics branded him a "tropical Messiah" who would install Venezuela-style policies that could wreck Latin America’s second-largest economy.

"Our new national project seeks an authentic democracy. We are not looking to construct a dictatorship, either open or hidden," he told cheering supporters, promising to safeguard freedoms, respect the private sector and work to reconcile a divided nation.

He also vowed to pursue a relationship of "friendship and co-operation" with the US, Mexico’s key trading partner — a change in tone from some comments during the campaign, when he said he would put US President Donald Trump "in his place". Trump, whose anti-trade, anti-immigration policies have infuriated Mexico, appeared ready to start off on the right foot.

"I look very much forward to working with him," he tweeted. "There is much to be done that will benefit both the United States and Mexico!"