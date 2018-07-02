Trump spends the weekend at his golf resort talking to White House lawyer about supreme court nominee

White House counsel Don McGahn will oversee US President Donald Trump’s nomination of a replacement for retiring supreme court justice Anthony Kennedy, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.

Trump plans to name a nominee on July 9, he said on Friday. The White House aims to have Kennedy’s replacement confirmed in time for the court’s next session in October.

Trump spent the weekend at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf resort, where he had "extensive" conversations with McGahn about the nomination, an administration official said. He studied up on the backgrounds of potential nominees but did not interview anyone in person.

Sanders’s top deputy, Raj Shah, will take leave from his current role to oversee communications, strategy and "messaging co-ordination" with allied legislators, Sanders said on Monday. The director of the White House office of public liaison, Justin Clark, will be in charge of outreach to interest groups and other outside allies.

Trump has said he has narrowed his search to about five finalists, including two women. Abortion has rapidly emerged as the critical issue in the nomination: Kennedy’s replacement could be a fifth vote to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade decision.

Senator Susan Collins, a Maine Republican who supports abortion rights, said on Sunday on ABC’s This Week that she would not support someone who would overturn Roe. Republicans hold 51 seats in the Senate and need at least 50 votes to confirm Trump’s pick.

A person familiar with the process said on Friday that the White House was focusing on five federal appeals court judges — Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, Thomas Hardiman, Raymond Kethledge and Amul Thapar.

"Teams of attorneys from the White House counsel’s office and department of justice are working to ensure the president has all the information he needs to choose his nominee," Sanders said. "The department of justice is fully engaged to support the nomination and confirmation efforts."

Bloomberg