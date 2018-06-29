Hundreds of protesters arrested in US over Donald Trump’s immigration policy

Washington — More than 600 protesters were arrested during a clangorous occupation of a US Senate office building in Washington on Thursday, where they decried US President Donald Trump’s "zero tolerance" stance on illegal immigration.

The protesters, mostly women dressed in white, sat on the Hart Senate office building’s marbled floors and wrapped themselves in space blankets similar to those given to migrant children separated from their families by US immigration officials.

Their chant "Say it loud, say it clear, immigrants are welcome here" echoed through the building, drawing scores of Senate staff to upper mezzanine floors from where they watched the commotion.

Capitol Police warned protesters that if they did not leave the building they would be arrested. Soon after, protesters were lined against a wall in small groups and police confiscated their blankets and signs. It took police about 90 minutes to arrest them and end the demonstration. Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, a Democrat, sat with the protesters and was also arrested.