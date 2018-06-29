Canada celebrates Canada Day with tariff riposte to Trump

Ottawa/Toronto — From mustard to motorboats, Canada’s about to fire back against Donald Trump on its national holiday.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will mark Canada’s 151st birthday on Sunday by imposing tariffs on about C$19.4bn (US$14.6bn) worth of US imports in response to American levies on Canadian steel and aluminium that went into effect a month ago.
While the tariffs alone are unlikely to derail Canada’s expansion or boost overall inflation, they add to the growing tension between two of the world’s biggest trading partners.
Talks over a new North American Free Trade Agreement have stalled, and Trump has threatened to impose additional duties on cars.
Canada, meanwhile, is preparing fresh duties as early as next week on non-US steel imports to prevent dumping.
"It’s regrettable that we have to engage in this kind of tit-for-tat trade war, but it’s been forced on us by Mr Trump," Toronto-based trade lawyer Lawrence Herman said in a phone interview. "Canada has no choice but to respond in accordance with the rules of international trade."
Trudeau will lead the Canada Day festivities by visiting a pair of trade battlegrounds Sunday: a southern Ontario town near the US border once famous for Heinz ketchup, and a steel mill in Saskatchewan, meeting with workers in each.
Trudeau’s proposed tariffs on US goods cut a broad swath from steel and aluminium to whiskies, mustard, toilet paper, washing machines, motorboats — even maple syrup.
The duties will be 25% on steel and 10% on everything else. The final tariff list is scheduled to be released on Friday, along with measures to support the domestic steel sector.
The tariffs are overwhelmingly popular in Canada, according to most polls, but come with unease as prices may rise on hundreds of goods.
Scott Brundle, dealer principal for sales at Town & Country Marine in Lakefield, Ontario, said the tariffs on boats would lead to sticker shock for buyers. "It will dramatically affect our business."
Small potatoes
But the economic impact of the latest tariffs fight is minimal compared with two other looming Canada-US trade issues: potential vehicle tariffs, and threats to end Nafta.
Trump and Trudeau have clashed recently, with the president warning Canada will pay for it.
"If they said tomorrow those auto tariffs are in place, it becomes a meaningful hit," said Mark Chandler, head of fixed-income research at RBC Capital Markets. "People are more worried about what happens to autos."
Linda Hasenfratz, CEO of car parts maker Linamar, went further, saying it would be the "next and final step to economic disaster".
"Tariffs are never good, add cost that ultimately hits the consumer and therefore hammer the economy," she said. US metal tariffs were already raising costs for the automotive industry that would ultimately lead to layoffs, she said.
Linamar’s stock fell to a 14-month low in Toronto on Thursday.
Sky high
There are mixed views on how quickly Canada should proceed with its retaliation.
Canada’s biggest steel maker, a unit of ArcelorMittal, has warned 1,000 direct jobs are at risk from the US levies. Ken Neumann, the United Steelworkers’ national director for Canada, told legislators this week he was "very concerned that the Canadian industry has already been harmed by the one-month delay".
But others worry the government is moving too fast.
Domestic steel construction companies across the country are anticipating price hikes from Canada’s retaliatory tariffs, as competition and supply of steel in the market continues to drop.
"We saw the US prices go sky-high, which had an impact on pulling Canadian prices up," said Tim McMenamin, vice-president at Ferrostaal Steel Canada, a rebar importer. Retaliatory tariffs will push prices even higher, he said.
Bear poke
"If I had a message for the federal government today, it would be look before you leap," Manitoba Finance Minister Cameron Friesen said in Ottawa during a meeting of provincial finance ministers.
That view was echoed by one business owner during lawmakers’ hearings.
"I believe Trump is a bear, we shouldn’t be poking him too much, the bear will start roaring," said Bob Verwey, president of Owasco, a car and RV sales company.
The direct economic impact from the US metal tariffs and Canada’s retaliation — either in terms of economic activity or inflation — are expected to be small.
Jean-Francois Perrault, chief economist at Scotiabank, expects a "maximum" 0.1 percentage point hit to growth, and less than that for inflation.
"Our sense is that the impact on the economy will be small, but could be substantial for the steel industry over time," said Perrault. The outcome of Nafta negotiations remains the central question on trade for Canada.
China effect
Steel costs could rise further if Canada follows through on plans to impose tariffs and quotas on non-US imports from China and other countries. The measures may be announced as early as next week, people familiar with the plans said. Finance Minister Bill Morneau said his government will "absolutely" stand behind companies affected by metal tariffs.
Canada also faces risks from the US-China trade dispute. Canada sends three-quarters of its exports to the US, so any slowdown in American growth would affect Canada. At the same time, it’s a major oil producer and any Chinese slowdown could crimp demand.
"If you get a major trade war, the probability of recession is real," said Perrault.
Bloomberg
