White House wants tougher restrictions on foreign investment in technology

Washington — On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said he supports tougher restrictions on foreign investment in sensitive technology, as well as export controls on those goods, but he stopped short of imposing specific restrictions on China.

Following a report that raised "very serious issues" on China’s trade and investment practices, Trump decided that a plan in Congress to enhance the powers of the committee on foreign investment in the US (CFIUS) is "the best approach to protect critical technology". In a statement, Trump said that if Congress fails to pass strong enough legislation to protect "the crown jewels of American technology and intellectual property" then he will take further action.

After a year-long investigation into China’s trade policies, on May 29 the White House said it planned to announce "specific investment restrictions and enhanced export controls" targeting China’s efforts to acquire "industrially significant technology" by June 30. However, Trump backed away from singling out China, and instead supported broader measures.

On Tuesday, the House approved a bill to boost the authority of CFIUS, an inter-agency body that reviews potential foreign ownership and is led by US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin, and to broaden the types of deals subject to oversight. The Senate banking committee also approved a version of the reform, so the two chambers will have to reconcile them into a single bill for Trump to sign.

Trump said "the legislation will provide additional tools to combat the predatory investment practices that threaten our critical technology leadership, national security, and future economic prosperity". Even the hint of a possible CFIUS review can kill a potential investment, and has been used to block Chinese investment in ports and semi-conductors.

According to the Rhodium Group, a research firm, Chinese investment in the US fell 35% in 2017 from a record $45.6bn in 2016, and has slowed to a trickle, just $1.4bn, in the first quarter of this year.

Trump also instructed the commerce department to look at new export controls to "further ensure a robust defence of American technology and intellectual property". Leading agencies will work with US allies "to combat harmful technology transfer and intellectual property theft", Trump said.

While he did not mention China, the country has been the repeated target of US complaints over policies that Washington said either force companies to relinquish key technology or steal it outright. Trump announced 25% import tariffs on hundreds of Chinese products to pressure the country to alter its practices. Those tariffs are due to take effect on July 6.

US officials have highlighted Beijing’s "Made in China 2025" industrial development plan as a source of concern, saying it is a map for dominating significant high-tech industries from space to telecommunications, robotics, and electric vehicles.

