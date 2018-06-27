World / Americas

US federal judge orders immigration agents to reunite separated families

27 June 2018 - 08:24 Jonathan Stempel, Dan Whitcomb and Brendan O’Brien
People protest against US President Donald Trump’s immigration policies in New York City on June 26 2018. Picture: REUTERS
People protest against US President Donald Trump’s immigration policies in New York City on June 26 2018. Picture: REUTERS

New York/Los Angeles/Milwaukee — A federal judge on Tuesday ruled that US immigration agents can no longer separate immigrant parents and children caught crossing the border from Mexico illegally, and must work to reunite those families that have been separated in custody.

US District Court Judge Dana Sabraw granted the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) a preliminary injunction in a lawsuit filed over the family separations.

More than 2,300 migrant children were separated from their parents after US President Donald Trump’s administration began a "zero tolerance" policy in early May, seeking to prosecute all adults who crossed the border illegally, including those traveling with children.

"The facts set forth before the court portray reactive governance responses to address a chaotic circumstance of the government’s own making," Sabraw wrote.

"They belie measured and ordered governance, which is central to the concept of due process enshrined in our Constitution."

Sabraw’s ruling could force the administration to rapidly address confusion left by Trump’s order, and government agencies to scramble to reunite families.

The administration can appeal.

The ACLU had sued on behalf of a mother and her then six-year-old daughter, who were separated after arriving last November in the US to seek asylum and escape religious persecution in Democratic Republic of Congo.

While they were reunited in March, the ACLU is pursuing class-action claims on behalf of other immigrants.

Trump issued an executive order to end the family separations on June 20, but the government has yet to reunite about 2,000 children with their parents.

The ACLU said on Monday that Trump’s order contained "loopholes", and proposed requiring that families be reunited within 30 days, unless the parents were unfit or were housed in adult-only criminal facilities.

Before the preliminary injunction ruling, the US government urged Sabraw not to require that it stop separating and quickly reunite migrant families after they illegally cross the US-Mexico border, saying Trump’s executive order last week "largely" addressed those goals.

Reuters

US says it has plan to reunite families, but details are sparse

The department of homeland security has 2,053 children in its custody as part of Trump’s ’zero tolerance’ immigration policy
World
2 days ago

US top court backs Trump on travel ban targeting Muslim-majority states

Chief Justice John Roberts says Washington ‘set forth a sufficient national security justification’ for blocking travellers from Iran, ...
World
19 hours ago

Trump maintains hardline against ‘invading’ migrants, after softening on family separations

The president says migrants who ‘invade’ the US should be deprived of legal due process
World
2 days ago

THE FT COLUMN: Do not mistake Donald Trump’s motives on immigration

Liberals cannot lose the debate over family separation — but the bigger debate will be about how open the US should be in general, writes Janan ...
Opinion
5 days ago

Melania Trump tries to quell outrage over family separations, but courts controversy instead

The US first lady made a surprise trip to the US-Mexican border as her husband’s administration seeks to quell a firestorm over migrant family ...
World
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Mnangagwa suspects dissidents linked to Grace ...
World / Africa
2.
Uganda wants revenue from social media use — and ...
World / Africa
3.
US Democratic Party lurches to the left in ...
World / Americas
4.
Qatar accuses UAE of human rights abuses, takes ...
World / Middle East

Related Articles

Trump snarls at Harley for EU move
World

US top court backs Trump on travel ban targeting Muslim-majority states
World / Americas

Korean war anniversary shows radical shift after flurry of diplomacy
World / Asia

THE FT COLUMN: Why German industry should fear a no-deal Brexit
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.