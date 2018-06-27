Big Oil loses faith in Donald Trump, warning his tariffs are a risk to demand

Houston — Big Oil is losing faith in US President Donald Trump’s pledges to build the US into a self-reliant energy superpower.

Top executives from ExxonMobil, Chevron and Total all took shots at Trump’s trade plans at the World Gas Conference in Washington, expressing concern that US tariffs are a risk to oil and gas demand, and that restrictions on importing steel could impede one of the country’s fastest growing major industries. An executive from BP targeted Trump’s plan to "bail out" unprofitable coal and nuclear power plants.

The common thread: restricting trade hurts investor confidence, risking major energy projects from shale pipelines to gas export terminals. It’s a reversal from six months ago when Big Oil was singing Trump’s praises for slashing corporate taxes.

"The risk of trade skirmishes or trade wars starts to weigh on people’s perceptions of economic growth in the future," Chevron CEO Mike Wirth said in a panel discussion with Exxon CEO Darren Woods. "From a demand standpoint I think that’s a risk."

Last year’s tax reform seems like a long time ago. Exxon praised the tax cut and pledged to invest $50bn in projects along the Gulf Coast, although many of them were already in the works.

"Early on with tax reform, the deregulation you’ve seen in the US, those have enhanced the projects we were looking to do for our company," Woods said on Tuesday. They "are steel-intensive projects. When tariffs come on and with threats of a trade war, you risk making those projects less competitive and less attractive".

US shale

Trump has made energy a centerpiece of his plan to boost economic growth, and, until now, executives have been largely supportive of his policies, such as a plan to open up more than 90% of the US coastline to oil exploration.

The ability of companies to extract oil and gas from shale has transformed global energy markets, with the US now rivaling Russia and Saudi Arabia as one of the biggest producers of crude. Trump’s administration has been keen to push this trend. The US will become "the strongest energy superpower this world has ever known", US interior secretary Ryan Zinke said in January.