World / Americas

US top court backs Trump on travel ban targeting Muslim-majority states

The travel ban was one of Trump’s signature hardline immigration policies

26 June 2018 - 16:59 Lawrence Hurley
US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/ MIKE SEGAR
US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/ MIKE SEGAR

Washington — The US Supreme Court on Tuesday handed US President Donald Trump one of the biggest victories of his presidency, upholding his travel ban targeting several Muslim-majority countries.

The 5-4 ruling, with the court’s five conservatives in the majority, ends for now a fierce fight in the courts over whether the policy represented an unlawful Muslim ban.

Trump can now claim vindication after lower courts had blocked his travel ban announced in September, as well as two prior versions, in legal challenges brought by the state of Hawaii and others.

The court held that the challengers had failed to show that the ban violates either US immigration law or the US Constitution’s First Amendment prohibition on the government favouring one religion over another.

Writing for the court, Chief Justice John Roberts said that the government "has set forth a sufficient national security justification" to prevail.

"We express no view on the soundness of the policy," Roberts added.

The ruling affirmed broad presidential discretion over who is allowed to enter the US. It means that the current ban can remain in effect and that Trump could potentially add more countries. Trump has said the policy is needed to protect the country against attacks by Islamic militants.

US suspends crucial part of its widely criticised zero-tolerance policy

The director of US border control says migrant parents crossing in from Mexico illegally will for now no longer be referred for prosecution
World
6 hours ago

The current ban, announced in September, prohibits entry into the US of most people from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen. The Supreme Court allowed it to go largely into effect in December while the legal challenge continued.

The challengers have argued the policy was motivated by Trump’s enmity toward Muslims and urged courts to take into account his inflammatory comments during the 2016 presidential campaign. Trump as a candidate called for "a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the US."

The travel ban was one of Trump’s signature hardline immigration policies that have been a central part of his presidency and "America First" approach. Trump issued his first version just a week after taking office, though it was quickly halted by the courts.

Reuters

Read more:

Trump maintains hardline against ‘invading’ migrants, after softening on family separations

The president says migrants who ‘invade’ the US should be deprived of legal due process
World
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: What to do as US unravels?

The glue that held the western alliance together is coming unstuck
Opinion
13 hours ago

THE FT COLUMN: Do not mistake Donald Trump’s motives on immigration

Liberals cannot lose the debate over family separation — but the bigger debate will be about how open the US should be in general, writes Janan ...
Opinion
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Ukraine says Russian hackers getting ready for a ...
World / Europe
2.
Heathrow’s Spanish manager to move holdings to ...
World / Europe
3.
Banning palm oil may cause deforestation and ...
World / Europe
4.
Brexit fears halve new investment in British car ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

US suspends crucial part of its widely criticised zero-tolerance policy
World / Americas

Trump maintains hardline against ‘invading’ migrants, after softening on family ...
World / Americas

EDITORIAL: What to do as US unravels?
Opinion / Editorials

Travel ban spurs surge in Qatar airport cargo
World / Middle East

Trump snarls at Harley for EU move
World

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.