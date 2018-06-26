US suspends crucial part of its widely criticised zero-tolerance policy

The president did, however, congratulate himself for ending a much-criticised policy that he was responsible for.

McAleenan said the reason for suspending the prosecution of parents was in fact Trump’s order and that his agency did not have detention space for all the families coming across the border.

"We’re not prosecuting those parents," McAleenan said, according to Politico.

The New York Times reported that the official said his agency and the Justice Department should agree on a policy "where adults who bring their kids across the border — who violate our laws and risk their lives at the border — can be prosecuted without an extended separation from their children".

Border control agents will continue to refer for prosecution single adults who cross over illegally. They would also separate children from adults if the child was in danger or if the adult had a criminal record, McAleenan said.

The border control chief also said he was working on a plan to resume prosecution of parents who crossed over with kids.

White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders insisted the zero-tolerance policy remained in effect, at least officially.

She said the bottom line was the government lacked the means to detain all the families crossing the border.

"We’re not changing the policy," Sanders said. "We’re simply out of resources."

AFP