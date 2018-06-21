Trump orders end to family separations, but no plan to reunite the thousands already split

Washington — President Donald Trump ordered an end to the separation of migrant children from their parents on the US border Wednesday, reversing a tough policy under heavy pressure from his fellow Republicans, Democrats and the international community.

The spectacular about-face comes after more than 2,300 children were stripped from their parents and adult relatives after illegally crossing the border since May 5, and placed in tent camps and other facilities, with no way to contact their relatives.

Despite the order, there was no plan in place to reunite the thousands of children already separated from their families, according to US media reports citing officials from the Health and Human Services Department.

Those youngsters would remain separated while their parents were under federal custody during immigration proceedings, according to The New York Times, before officials backed off those comments later on Wednesday.

"It is still very early and we are awaiting further guidance on the matter," said Brian Marriott, senior director of communications at the department’s children and families administration.

"Reunification is always the ultimate goal," he said.

Pictures and accounts of the separations sparked outrage and a rebellion among Republicans in Trump’s own party, as well as international accusation that the US was committing human rights violations.

"What we have done today is we are keeping families together," Trump said as he signed the executive order. "I didn’t like the sight or the feeling of families being separated."

At a later campaign-style rally of supporters in the northern state of Minnesota, he reiterated that the change does not mean a softening at the border.

"We will keep families together, but the border is going to be just as tough," he said.

Trump then accused rival Democrats of putting "illegal immigrants before they put American citizens".

For weeks, Trump had insisted he was bound by law to split the children from their parents and that only Congress could resolve the problem — before he radically shifted gears.