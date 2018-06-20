World / Americas

Mark Zuckerberg set to pass Warren Buffett in the filthy rich index

The Facebook founder is now worth more than $81bn and about to become the world’s third-richest person

20 June 2018 - 17:11 Tom Metcalf
Mark Zuckerberg, left, and Warren Buffett. File photos: REUTERS
New York — Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg is poised to leapfrog Warren Buffett to become the world’s third-richest person.

Zuckerberg, more than a half-century younger than the Berkshire Hathaway chairman, is now worth $81.3bn, gaining $8.5bn this year as Facebook shook off a data-privacy crisis that caused its stock to tumble 18%. Its rebound from a closing low of $152.22 on March 27 to a record $201.45 at 9.45am on Wednesday in New York narrowed the gap with Buffett to $725m, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The recovery in Facebook shares has rewarded other insiders as well, including chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg, who’s now worth $1.8bn, and chief technology officer Michael Schroepfer, whose 0.05% holding is valued at $224m.

Zuckerberg also trails Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest person with a $143.6bn fortune on Tuesday, and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, with $92.7bn. The Bloomberg index ranks the world’s 500 richest people and is updated after the close of each trading day in New York.

Buffett, 87, once the world’s wealthiest person, is sliding in the ranking thanks to his charitable giving, which he kicked off in earnest in 2006. He’s donated about 290-million Berkshire Hathaway Class B shares to charities, most of it to Gates’s foundation. Those shares are now worth more than $50bn, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Zuckerberg has pledged to give away 99% of his Facebook stock in his lifetime.

With assistance from Jack Witzig

Bloomberg

Facebook says sorry, again, this time about a setting change that affected 14-million users

The social network says a software glitch changed the settings, potentially making some posts public even if they were intended to be private
12 days ago

Facebook confirms it has data-sharing agreements with Chinese companies

The social media company says Huawei and Lenovo Group are among the companies that received access to user data
14 days ago

ANDILE KHUMALO: Liking privacy, and lots of adverts too

We did not take a broad enough view of how people could use our tools for harm
24 days ago

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Facebook cleans up its act

Clean-up wipes out nearly a quarter of its users, but electioneering is moving to WhatsApp
27 days ago

