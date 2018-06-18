The topsy-turvy logic of Donald Trump’s trade tirades

When the US president attacks Canada’s prime minister as "dishonest and weak", before staging a love-in with the dictator of North Korea, you know that the journey through the looking glass is complete.

But for economics nerds, the puzzle isn’t that Donald Trump is making concessions to a rogue state while slapping hefty tariffs on the steel and aluminium produced by his allies. It is that the entire debate about trade is upside-down and back-to-front.

Trump complains of "trade abuse", saying that other countries "impose massive tariffs and trade barriers" while "sending their product into our country tax free".

This is narrowly true, broadly false and wholly absurd.

The narrow truth in Trump’s tweet is that there are some unconscionably high tariffs around. Beyond a small quota, Canada’s average tariff on dairy imports is well over 200%.

The broad falsehood is the idea that only the US levies low tariffs. American tariffs are indeed low — the World Trade Organisation (WTO) estimates that its weighted average tariff rate is 2.4%; but at 3.1%, average Canadian tariffs are only slightly higher, as are those of the EU (and therefore France, Germany, Italy and the UK). Japan’s tariffs are lower than the US.

Real obstacles to trade are higher than this, partly because there are regulatory differences that are hard to quantify, and partly because by looking at a weighted average tariff, we put less weight on any trade that has been squeezed by trade barriers.

Still, tariffs between rich countries are low and there is nothing obviously unfair about the situation. If Canada’s average tariff of 3.1% is cause for a trade war, it is hard to imagine a victory for either side being anything other than pyrrhic.

Playing the victim

Now let us ponder the absurdity, the real topsy-turvy part of the entire argument. Most people — including Trump — intuitively believe that most victims of Canada’s huge dairy tariff are American. They aren’t. They’re Canadian. Any Canadian who drinks milk or eats cheese pays a higher price because inexpensive dairy imports are being taxed at the border.

And there’s a more subtle cost to Canadians, perhaps best understood by imagining a simplified Canadian economy with only two goods, milk and cars. The more milk these Canadians import, the more cars they will have to export to pay for it. A tariff on dairy imports will have exactly the same effect as a tax on car exports. The economist Abba Lerner proved this in 1936.