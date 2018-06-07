World / Americas

Gig economy shrinks in the US but not for Baby Boomers

07 June 2018 - 18:41 Katia Dmitrieva
Picfure: ISTOCK
Picfure: ISTOCK

The share of Americans who may be classified as part of the "gig economy" has shrunk since 2005, according to a government report that also showed such jobs are increasingly concentrated among older workers in an ageing labour force.

On Thursday, the labour department said 10.1% of Americans in May 2017 were on alternative work arrangements — which includes independent contractors, on-call workers and people working for third-party contractors — down from the 10.7% in the last report in 2005.

That decline resulted mainly from a drop in the share of people identifying as independent contractors, which fell to 6.9% from 7.4% in 2005.

Below the surface, the data showed that Americans aged 55 years and older constituted bigger shares of independent contractors in 2017 than in 2005. That suggests that the ageing Baby Boomers are accepting such positions, whether it be to supplement incomes or because they may be easier to take than traditional jobs.

THETO MAHLAKOANA: SA’s workplaces are fraught with racial bias and it's getting worse

New research shows that race relations among employees are deteriorating
Opinion
1 day ago

The labour-force participation rate among people 65 years and older stood at 19.8% in May, compared with 15.2% in May 2005.

More than one-third of independent contractors were aged 55 years or older in May 2017, while the age group accounted for less than a quarter of workers in traditional arrangements, according to the report.

"This reflects the fact that the likelihood of employed persons being independent contractors increases with age," the labour department said.

One caveat surrounding the figures may be that previous versions of the survey were conducted in February, rather than in May, which could influence the types of jobs available at different times of the year.

With Alex Tanzi and Jeanna Smialek

Bloomberg

Retail crisis in the UK claims 11,000 more jobs

House of Fraser plans to close more than half its stores as traditional retail business models take a beating by Amazon and Brexit
World
3 hours ago

State leads the way in meeting employment equity targets

Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo says the public service has met employment equity targets for racial quotas
National
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
UN expert calls for human rights front and centre ...
World / Asia
2.
Malaysia may swoop on financier Jho Low and ...
World / Asia
3.
Emmanuel Macron does the maths and comes up with ...
World / Europe
4.
‘I told you so’, Putin tells Europe on US trade ...
World

Related Articles

THETO MAHLAKOANA: SA’s workplaces are fraught with racial bias and it's getting ...
Opinion / Columnists

Unions livid as Eskom sticks to its 0% offer
Companies / Energy

Retail crisis in the UK claims 11,000 more jobs
World / Europe

State leads the way in meeting employment equity targets
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.