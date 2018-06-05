Guatemalan volcano death toll rises as rescue efforts continue

Alotenango — Rescue workers have pulled more bodies from under the dust and rubble left by an explosive eruption of Guatemala’s Fuego volcano, bringing the death toll to at least 69 by late on Monday.

Seventeen of the dead had been identified so far, said Fanuel Garcia, head of the National Institute of Forensic Sciences.

In addition, there are 46 people injured, most of them seriously.

More than 1.7-million have been affected by Sunday’s eruption, including 3,271 people who were ordered to evacuate and 1,787 who were in shelters in the departments of Escuintla, Sacatepequez and Chimaltenango.

The 3,763m volcano erupted early on Sunday, spewing out towering plumes of ash and a hail of fiery rock fragments with scalding mud.

Authorities had warned the death toll could rise after searches resumed for survivors in communities on the mountain’s southern flank.

An initial death toll of 25 was revised higher within hours as bodies were recovered from villages razed by the tumbling mud.

"There are missing persons, but we do not know how many," said Sergio Cabanas of Guatemala’s disaster management agency. A roll call of communities on the slopes of the volcano was under way.

The speed and ferocity of the eruption took mountain communities by surprise, with many of the dead found in or around their homes.

Cabanas said those who were killed had been overrun by fast-moving burning material discharged by the volcano Sunday.

Communities located on its southern slope were the worst hit. Several of the dead were children. An AFP journalist saw at least three bodies burned in the rubble of the village of San Miguel Los Lotes, where rescue workers, soldiers and police were desperately searching for survivors.