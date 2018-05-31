US’s Mike Pompeo talks with top North Korean official in New York

US and North Korean envoys have also been meeting in Panmunjom in the demilitarised zone between North and South Korea, and an American team is in Singapore to make logistical arrangements for the meeting.

Washington wants North Korea to quickly give up all its nuclear weapons in a verifiable way in return for sanctions and economic relief. But analysts say North Korea will be unwilling to cede its nuclear deterrent unless it is given security guarantees that the US will not try to topple the regime.

Russia at the ready

Meanwhile, Russia’s foreign minister, who arrived in Pyongyang on Thursday for talks with Kim Jong-un, warned against setting expectations too high and urged all sides to "avoid the temptation to demand ‘everything and now’."

"We believe it is very important to treat these contacts in a very delicate manner, not to make any abrupt movements, to artificially speed up the process that requires a significant amount of time," Lavrov said, according to a transcript released by the Russian foreign ministry. "We call on all involved sides to fully appreciate their responsibility for not allowing this very important but still fragile process to break down." He added that Russia was ready to contribute to ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Photos and video released by Russian state media showed Kim and Lavrov, who was making his first visit to the North since 2009, shaking hands. Lavrov passed on greetings from President Vladimir Putin to Kim and invited him to visit Russia, according to the Russian foreign ministry.

Russia is the latest major nation to reach out to North Korea since Trump accepted Kim’s proposal for a summit to defuse tensions. Kim has already had two meetings each with Chinese President Xi Jinping, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, and Pompeo — once as CIA director and then as secretary of state.

Lavrov spoke with Pompeo by phone for the first time on Wednesday, ahead of his Pyongyang trip.

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump suddenly announced a cancellation of the summit, before reversing course 24 hours later. Pompeo has scheduled a news conference on Thursday, at the end of his meetings with Kim.

The recently appointed secretary of state called his South Korean and Singaporean counterparts over the weekend, and Japan is also keenly watching summit preparations.

Kim Yong-chol, who is making his first US visit, is the most senior North Korean on US soil since vice-marshal Jo Myong-rok met then-president Bill Clinton in 2000. He has played a key role during recent rounds of diplomacy aimed at ending the nuclear stalemate on the Korean peninsula.

He sat near to Trump’s daughter Ivanka during February’s closing ceremony for the Winter Olympics in South Korea, an event that was seen as a turning point in the nuclear crisis. He also accompanied Kim Jong-un on both of his recent trips to China to meet Jinping, and held talks with Pompeo in Pyongyang.

The key task ahead of the June 12 summit is to settle the agenda. The main stumbling block is likely to be the concept of "de-nuclearisation" — both sides say they are in favour of it, but there is a yawning gap between their definitions.

