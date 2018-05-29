Brazil still at a standstill as truckers’ strike over fuel price turns political

Rio de Janeiro — Brazil, South America’s economic giant, remained in a near-stranglehold on Tuesday despite a pledge from the president that a nine-day transport strike would soon end.

Late on Sunday, the deeply unpopular President Michel Temer caved in to intense pressure from strikers, and cut the price of diesel fuel.

The truck strike has been crippling fuel, food and other freight across the industrial and agricultural powerhouse.

Temer said he had "absolute conviction that between today and tomorrow" the crisis would finally end. In a tweet, Temer gave a slightly longer horizon of "one to two days".

Despite the president’s confidence, significant numbers of truck drivers stood firm and some called for the government to step down.

A key Temer minister, Eliseu Padilha, spoke of unidentified groups "infiltrating the movement with different, essentially political goals".

Late on Sunday, Temer gave in to their main demand for lower diesel costs, but on Monday there was renewed disruption.

Brazil is already suffering from the aftermath of a deep recession and political instability ahead of October general elections.

More than 550 road blockages by truckers were mounted across 24 of the country’s 27 states, the federal highway police said.

Shortages of aviation fuel shuttered eight airports. Traffic to the huge Santos seaport near Sao Paulo, which usually receives 10,000 trucks a day, shrank to a trickle.

Although there has been some improvement since the army was ordered to intervene on Friday, with armed soldiers escorting fuel trucks on priority routes, enormous lines of cars were still forming at petrol stations.

Many supermarkets around the country struggled to source fresh food. Producers reported having to slaughter stocks of chickens because they had no access to the feed, while others threw out thousands of litres of spoiled milk.