Twitter shreds Ivanka Trump for ‘tone-deaf’ mother-son photo

The government places such children in foster homes but Steven Wagner, a senior official in the Department of Health and Human Services, told a congressional committee last month that the government was "unable to determine with certainty the whereabouts of 1,475" minors after attempting to contact their sponsors in the last three months of 2017.

"Isn’t it just the best to snuggle your little one — knowing exactly where they are, safe in your arms? It’s the best. The BEST. Right, Ivanka? Right?" tweeted comedian Patton Oswalt.

"This is so unbelievably tone deaf, given that public outrage is growing over young kids being forcibly ripped from the arms of their parents at the border — a barbaric policy that Ivanka Trump is complicit in supporting," said Brian Klaas, a political scientist at the London School of Economics.

Many others tweeted using the #WhereAreTheChildren hashtag.

Donald Trump, for his part, blamed opposition Democrats for the "horrible law" in a tweet on Saturday — although there is no law mandating the policy and it was not immediately clear what he may have meant.

AFP