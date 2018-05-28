World / Americas

Twitter shreds Ivanka Trump for ‘tone-deaf’ mother-son photo

28 May 2018 - 15:21 Agency Staff
Ivanka Trump. Picture: REUTERS
Ivanka Trump. Picture: REUTERS

Washington — Ivanka Trump is facing an online backlash for tweeting what one critic called a "tone deaf" photo of herself cuddling her son as outrage grows over a federal government policy to separate the children of undocumented migrants from their parents.

The eldest daughter of President Donald Trump, who serves as an adviser to her father, posted the picture of her with her son on Sunday, with the caption: "My <3! #SundayMorning."

Critics were quick to point to a "zero tolerance" policy announced earlier this month by attorney-general Jeff Sessions that authorises border security agents to take away the children of people who enter the US unlawfully.

The government places such children in foster homes but Steven Wagner, a senior official in the Department of Health and Human Services, told a congressional committee last month that the government was "unable to determine with certainty the whereabouts of 1,475" minors after attempting to contact their sponsors in the last three months of 2017.

"Isn’t it just the best to snuggle your little one — knowing exactly where they are, safe in your arms? It’s the best. The BEST. Right, Ivanka? Right?" tweeted comedian Patton Oswalt.

"This is so unbelievably tone deaf, given that public outrage is growing over young kids being forcibly ripped from the arms of their parents at the border — a barbaric policy that Ivanka Trump is complicit in supporting," said Brian Klaas, a political scientist at the London School of Economics.

Many others tweeted using the #WhereAreTheChildren hashtag.

Donald Trump, for his part, blamed opposition Democrats for the "horrible law" in a tweet on Saturday — although there is no law mandating the policy and it was not immediately clear what he may have meant.

AFP

Donald Trump cannot block, but he can mute, Twitter users, says judge

A US judge has ruled that Twitter is a public forum and that Trump blocking users violated their first amendment right to free speech
World
4 days ago

Trump says about-face on China’s ZTE is a personal favour to President Xi Jinping

Stiff penalties for sanctions violations could have put the company out of business, but Democrats say the action shows China it ‘can roll over ...
World
6 days ago

First US-North Korea summit set for June 12 in Singapore

Donald Trump credits his ‘maximum pressure’ campaign for drawing North Korea to the negotiating table'
World
17 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Hailstorms ravage French vineyards
World / Europe
2.
French tycoon Serge Dassault dies at 93
World / Europe
3.
EU proposes ban on single-use plastics
World / Europe
4.
Mugabe snubs Zimbabwe parliament hearing again
World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.