Donald Trump cannot block, but he can mute, Twitter users, says judge

Buchwald’s ruling was in response to a first amendment lawsuit filed against Trump in July by the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University and several Twitter users.

The individual plaintiffs in the lawsuit include Philip Cohen, a sociology professor at the University of Maryland; Holly Figueroa, described in the complaint as a political organiser and songwriter in Washington state; and Brandon Neely, a Texas police officer.

Cohen, who was blocked from Trump’s account last June after posting an image of the president with the words "Corrupt Incompetent Authoritarian", said he was "delighted" with Wednesday’s decision. "This increases my faith in the system a little," he said.

Authors Stephen King and Anne Rice, comedian Rosie O’Donnell, model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen, actress Marina Sirtis, and the military veterans political action committee VoteVets.org, are among the others who have said on Twitter that Trump blocked them.

Buchwald rejected the argument by US justice department lawyers that Trump’s own first amendment rights allowed him to block people with whom he did not wish to interact. "While we must recognise, and are sensitive to, the president’s personal first amendment rights, he cannot exercise those rights in a way that infringes the corresponding first amendment rights of those who have criticised him."

She said Trump could "mute" users, meaning he would not see their tweets while they could still respond to his, without violating their free speech rights.

Duke University constitutional law professor Stuart Benjamin said he disagreed with Buchwald’s finding that parts of Trump and other officials’ Twitter accounts were public forums. He said he thought such a designation would require a more explicit statement to that effect by the government.

"If Donald Trump is giving a speech to 100 hand-picked people, and one of them heckles him, he gets to throw that person out," said Benjamin, adding that he thought the president had a strong chance of winning an appeal of Buchwald’s decision.

Buchwald stopped short of ordering Trump to unblock users; Trump had argued that the court did not have the power to issue a direct order against the president. The judge disagreed, but said there was no need to get into a "legal thicket" over the issue because she assumed Trump or his social media director Dan Scavino, who also was a defendant in the case, would unblock the users in light of her decision.

Cohen said Trump had not yet unblocked him as of late Wednesday afternoon, saying, "Personally, I’m sceptical that he will take that step without more legal pressure."

Reuters