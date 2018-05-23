New York Stock Exchange appoints first female chief in 226 years

Chicago — The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) promoted Stacey Cunningham to president, making her the first woman to be the sole head of the 226-year-old market.

Previously chief operating officer, Cunningham would replace Tom Farley, who was leaving the company, said Josh King, a spokesman for NYSE parent Intercontinental Exchange.

The NYSE’s move means two of the top three US stock exchange operators are led by women. Adena Friedman became CEO of Nasdaq in 2017. For a time in the past decade, the NYSE was jointly run by a woman, Catherine Kinney, but Cunningham is the first not to share the president title.

Cunningham, 43, got her first taste of the NYSE in 1994, when she interned as a trader on the floor. She worked as a NYSE floor specialist for Banc of America Specialist from 1996 to 2005 before joining Nasdaq as an executive, according to her LinkedIn profile. She shifted over to the NYSE in 2012, becoming chief operating officer in 2015.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Farley was leaving the NYSE to run a special-purpose acquisition company backed by Dan Loeb’s Third Point LLC. The SPAC, called Far Point, wants to raise $400m to acquire financial-technology companies, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

King declined to comment.

Bloomberg