US farm exports to China could be nearly doubled, says Trump adviser Larry Kudlow

The economic adviser also says the Chinese are ‘very willing to open the door to a lot more financial services’

21 May 2018 - 17:45 Toluse Olorunnipa
Picture: ISTOCK
China’s financial-services industry could be opened further to US companies as part of a wider bargain to ease trade tension between the world’s two-largest economies, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said.

"I’ve heard privately in the discussions and the engagements between meetings that the Chinese are, in fact, very willing to open the door to a lot more financial services," Kudlow said on Monday in an interview on CNBC.

There is also potential for almost doubling US farming exports to China, Kudlow said in the interview. Exporters of technology, liquefied natural gas and coal could also benefit from a commitment by China to increase purchases of American goods, he said.

China has promised to remove hurdles in the financial markets for foreign companies, and set a June deadline for allowing nonChinese firms to own as much as 51% of their securities joint ventures, up from the current 49% ceiling.

The Trump administration announced an the weekend that it would not impose tariffs on Chinese products for now, after the two nations made progress on trade issues during two days of talks in Washington. Trump had threatened to impose tariffs on as much as $150bn in Chinese imports to punish Beijing for allegedly violating US intellectual property rules.

China vowed to retaliate with tariffs on everything from soybeans to aircraft.

Bloomberg

