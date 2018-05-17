World / Americas

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano spews ash nine thousand metres skyward

17 May 2018 - 19:59 Terray Sylvester
Rocks and ash known as ballistic blocks shot from the Kilauea volcano are seen at the HalemaÔumaÔu parking lot in Hawaii on Thursday. May 15 2018. Picture: USGS via REUTERS
Pahoa, Hawaii — An explosive eruption sent ash spewing 9,144m into the air above Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano on Thursday and residents of the Big Island were warned to shelter in place as the plume engulfed a wide area, authorities said.

"Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that an Explosive Eruption at Kilauea’s Summit has occurred," County of Hawaii Civil Defense said in a phone alert. "The resulting ash plume will cover the surrounding area. Shelter in place if you are in the path of the ash plume." "The wind may carry the ash plume north toward Kau, Volcano, Mt. View, Kea’au and as far as Hilo. Protect yourself from ash fallout," another phone alert warned.

The eruption could not be heard in the village of Pahoa, some 25 miles (40 km) down the volcano’s east flank, but the air smelled of sulfur and there was a smoky-looking haze of ash, a Reuters reporter in the village said.

The powerful, steam-driven blast was expected to spew large amounts of volcanic ash and smoke from Kilauea’s crater. The volcano has destroyed 37 homes and other structures in a small southeast area of the island and forced around 2,000 people to evacuate their homes.

Geologists had warned explosive eruptions could begin once Kilauea’s falling lava lake descended below the water table, allowing water to run on to the top of the lava column and create a steam-driven blasts.

The powerful explosions could hurl "ballistic blocks" the size of small cars across a distance of more than half a mile (1 km) and shoot pebble-sized projectiles and debris up to a dozen miles, the USGS has warned.

Such an eruption could not only shroud large areas of the Big Island in volcanic ash and smog but also other Hawaiian Islands and potentially distant areas if the plume reaches up into the stratosphere and ash is carried by winds.

Kilauea, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, last experienced explosive eruptions in 1924.

Reuters

Kilauea’s flowing lava threatens final escape routes in Hawaii

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says ‘lava bombs’ spouting 30m into the air are travelling towards the coastal road and mass evacuations ...
World
2 days ago

New fissures in Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano spark fresh evacuation orders

While the volcano spews rocks and magma with a deafening roar, a few die-hard residents are refusing to leave, prompting warnings that they may be ...
World
3 days ago

Nobody knows when Hawaii’s Kilauea will stop erupting

Kilauea, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, began extruding lava through newly opened fissures in the ground last week, destroying ...
World
7 days ago

Scientists warn that Hawaii’s volcano may be building up for a huge explosion

Lava levels in the crater are going down, meaning it might be clogging and building up for a mighty blast, the US Geological Survey says
World
6 days ago

