Venezuela authorities re-activate Kellogg plant a day after it pulled out

16 May 2018 - 18:40 Corina Pons and Vivian Sequera
Nicolas Maduro. Picture: REUTERS
Caracas — Venezuelan authorities said they were re-activating a Kellogg plant under worker control on Wednesday, a day after the US multinational food producer pulled out of the crisis-hit country.

Kellogg joined a host of other multinationals in exiting Venezuela and later confirmed President Nicolás Maduro’s leftist government had taken over its manufacturing plant.

On Wednesday, Aragua state governor Marco Torres slammed Kellogg and guaranteed food production would continue. "With no notification, this US-based multinational decided to close its doors, leaving 570 workers hanging," said Torres at the plant, in Maracay. "Yet, we’re here — in less than 24 hours."

Millions in Venezuela suffer food and medicine shortages amid hyper-inflation. Maduro blames Venezuela’s crisis on an "economic war" that he says is being waged by Washington, greedy businessmen and coup-mongers.

He is expected to win Sunday’s presidential election, described by the opposition as a sham.

Clorox, Kimberly-Clark, General Mills, General Motors and Harvest Natural Resources are the most recent big names to pull out of Venezuela in the face of economic conditions.

Opposition critics scoffed that the government would quickly plunder the Kellogg plant and ruin its business.

Reuters

