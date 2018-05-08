New York attorney-general steps down after four women accuse him of abuse

New York/San Francisco — New York attorney-general Eric Schneiderman said he is resigning as the state’s highest law enforcement official, hours after a report in which four women accused him of physical violence.

Schneiderman, who built his reputation as a courtroom foe of President Donald Trump, a tough enforcer of Wall Street and a self-styled advocate for women, announced his decision late on Monday in response to a New Yorker article that outlined claims of abuse, including violent slapping and choking.

"In the last several hours, serious allegations, which I strongly contest, have been made against me," Schneiderman said in a statement. "While these allegations are unrelated to my professional conduct or the operations of the office, they will effectively prevent me from leading the office’s work at this critical time."

Schneiderman’s stunning and swift collapse, coming just hours after the New Yorker published its story, is a blow to the national Democratic party following the December resignation of Minnesota senator Al Franken amid allegations of groping. Schneiderman had earned national recognition for playing a central role in resisting the Trump’s administration policies. His legal filings on behalf of New York against the travel ban, rescission of protections for children of undocumented immigrants, anti-LGBT measures and women’s access to contraception were accompanied by scathing remarks against Trump’s agenda.

Schneiderman’s resignation will be effective at the close of business on Tuesday. The New York City native, in office since 2011, had planned to run for re-election in November. Under state law, the New York legislature has the authority to appoint Schneiderman’s successor.

Solicitor-general

New York solicitor-general Barbara Underwood, a former Yale Law School professor who once worked as a law clerk to Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, would temporarily succeed Schneiderman, spokeswoman Amy Spitalnick said. Underwood, who is next in the line of succession, served as acting US solicitor-general from 1998 to 2001 and has argued 20 cases before the US Supreme Court. In New York, she worked in senior positions in state and federal prosecutors’ offices in Brooklyn and Queens.

For at least the short term, it will be Underwood’s decision on whether to press ahead with Schneiderman’s agenda.

Schneiderman’s resignation comes amid a national reckoning spurred by the "Me Too" movement and reports of sexual abuse and harassment by powerful men. In public Schneiderman has vocally defended the rights of women, only to see critics, including Donald Trump Jr and senior White House aide Kellyanne Conway, hurl his words back at him on Twitter on Monday night.

"Gotcha," Conway tweeted Monday, after posting Schneiderman’s October 2017 tweet to Trump that "No one is above the law."