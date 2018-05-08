Donald Trump pulls out of landmark Iranian nuclear accord

Trump said in a tweet on Monday that he would announce his decision at 2 pm Tuesday in Washington, ahead of a May 12 deadline set by US law to continue waiving US sanctions lifted by the accord.

Oil prices have climbed in recent weeks as uncertainty over the future of the agreement rose. A resumption of US sanctions would threaten Iran’s ability to attract foreign investment, keeping the country’s output flat or lower through 2025, according to a research note published Monday by Barclays.

It is unclear what may unfold after Trump’s announcement. American and European diplomats have sought to negotiate side agreements aimed at addressing his concerns about the deal. Even the immediate reimposition of sanctions would take time to resolve, as there would be no accounting of violations before November, according to the Congressional Research Service.

Russia’s ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Mikhail Ulyanov, said the Iran deal would not end immediately as a result of Trump’s action and “we will have a certain amount of time for diplomatic efforts”, according to the Interfax news service.

Last-ditch efforts

Diplomats engaged in the talks on side deals had signalled that they were close to a breakthrough, but key allies have been sceptical that Trump would remain part of the current pact, which curbs Tehran’s nuclear programme in exchange for relaxing Western financial sanctions.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel signalled after meeting with Trump last month that he seemed intent on quitting the agreement.

Ali Shamkhani, secretary-general of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, was reported to say Tuesday that “if the US initiates confrontation with Iran, we won’t stay passive”.

If the nuclear agreement “gets destroyed due to the US assault, for sure it won’t be to their benefit”, he said, adding that the “biggest loss will be for the Europeans.”