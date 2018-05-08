Billionaire Trump supporter in the eye of the Iranian storm

Vienna — Silicon Valley billionaire — and US President Donald Trump supporter — Peter Thiel has emerged as an unlikely player in the international debate over Iran’s nuclear deal with six world powers.

Thiel’s big-data engine, Palantir Technologies, is at the heart of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) system for verifying Iran’s compliance with the landmark 2015 agreement, according to officials familiar with the programme. The accord lifted years of punishing sanctions on the Islamic Republic in exchange for curbs on its ability to develop nuclear weapons.

Scrapping the accord, as Trump is threatening to do as early as Tuesday, would not only anger the other signatories — China, Russia, Germany, France and Britain — it would also hamstring the IAEA’s increasingly sophisticated ability to track the use of uranium in Iran and around the world, according to Ernest Moniz, who helped negotiate the deal as US secretary of energy.

"We have a completely unique and unparalleled intrusive verification regime that was not there before the agreement," Moniz said on PBS. If Trump kills the deal, "the number one downside is that we lose this regime".

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Trump not to scupper the accord during recent visits to Washington. Macron warned over the weekend that abrogation by the US could lead to war.

Israeli heist

Palantir has spent years modifying its predictive-policing software for inspectors at the Vienna-based IAEA, which was founded in 1957 to promote the peaceful use of nuclear energy. The tool is at the analytical core of the agency’s new $50m Mosaic platform, turning databases of classified information into maps that help inspectors visualise ties between the people, places and material involved in nuclear activities, IAEA documents show.

That sets up Palantir, which Thiel and his partners built with CIA funding, as the platform of choice for assessing the documents Israel claims to have detailing Iran’s secret efforts to build a bomb. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, Iran’s arch foe, announced the trove just days before Trump’s May 12 deadline to either make good on pledges to scrap the deal or extend sanctions relief.