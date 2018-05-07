World / Americas

DISASTER

Hawaii in shock after double blow of quakes and volcanoes

There were no injuries but thousands flee after a magnitude 6.9 earthquake and volcanoes hits Hawaii’s Big Island

07 May 2018 - 06:14 Agency Staff
Lava advances along a street near a fissure in Leilani Estates, on Kilauea Volcano's lower East Rift Zone, Hawaii, the US, May 5 2018. Picture: US GEOLOGICAL SURVEY/REUTERS
Lava advances along a street near a fissure in Leilani Estates, on Kilauea Volcano's lower East Rift Zone, Hawaii, the US, May 5 2018. Picture: US GEOLOGICAL SURVEY/REUTERS

Leilani Estates — Thousands of people fled their homes after a magnitude 6.9 earthquake shook Hawaii’s Big Island, triggering the collapse of a coastal cliff and spurring more eruptions of a volcano that has been spewing lava near residential areas.

No injuries were reported but homes were destroyed or badly damaged by Friday’s quake, the biggest to hit the island since 1975, authorities said. It caused small sea-level changes but no tsunamis.

The US Geological Survey said the quake struck at 12.32pm (22.32 GMT) and was centred on the south flank of the Kilauea volcano, which first erupted on Thursday after a series of tremors. A 5.7-magnitude tremor hit the island earlier on Friday. The quakes prompted the Kilauea volcano, one of five active on the island, to erupt.

The quakes temporarily cut power to thousands of households. The Federal Aviation Administration imposed flight restrictions over the area on Monday for all but relief operations.

The quakes triggered rock slides on trails in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and caused a coastal cliff to collapse into the ocean. Officials ordered a rare closure of the park.

AFP

Fatal quake rocks Sibanye-Stillwater’s Driefontein mine

Thirteen employees were caught underground, at least four have died, three more are missing, and rescue teams can see one worker trapped under rock
Companies
3 days ago

Fresh quake takes deadly toll on reeling Papua New Guinea

The latest tremor, measuring 6.7, comes a week after a devastating 7.5-magnitude earthquake
World
2 months ago

Operator of Fukushima nuclear plant to pay an extra $10m in damages

The sum is a 10th of what plaintiffs wanted from Tepco, which has already paid out ¥1.1bn, citing financial and psychological hardship
World
2 months ago

Taiwanese rescue workers search for survivors after overnight quake

Many of the missing are still trapped inside buildings tilting precariously in the aftermath
World
2 months ago

How worried do we need to be about a major eruption in the Ring of Fire?

Concurrent volcanic eruptions in the Philippines, Japan and Alaska have sparked talk that a catastrophic event is on the horizon. This is what ...
World
3 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Renamo supporters mourn veteran leader Afonso ...
World / Africa
2.
Hawaii in shock after double blow of quakes and ...
World / Americas
3.
North Korea warns US over ‘deception’
World / Asia
4.
France and Britain angered by Trump's gun law ...
World / Europe

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.