Hawaii in shock after double blow of quakes and volcanoes

Leilani Estates — Thousands of people fled their homes after a magnitude 6.9 earthquake shook Hawaii’s Big Island, triggering the collapse of a coastal cliff and spurring more eruptions of a volcano that has been spewing lava near residential areas.

No injuries were reported but homes were destroyed or badly damaged by Friday’s quake, the biggest to hit the island since 1975, authorities said. It caused small sea-level changes but no tsunamis.

The US Geological Survey said the quake struck at 12.32pm (22.32 GMT) and was centred on the south flank of the Kilauea volcano, which first erupted on Thursday after a series of tremors. A 5.7-magnitude tremor hit the island earlier on Friday. The quakes prompted the Kilauea volcano, one of five active on the island, to erupt.

The quakes temporarily cut power to thousands of households. The Federal Aviation Administration imposed flight restrictions over the area on Monday for all but relief operations.

The quakes triggered rock slides on trails in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and caused a coastal cliff to collapse into the ocean. Officials ordered a rare closure of the park.

AFP