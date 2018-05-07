Boris Johnson urges Trump to stay in Iranian nuclear deal

Johnson began a two-day visit to the US on Sunday to try to convince Trump’s administration not to ditch the deal.

He was due to meet Vice-President Mike Pence and national security adviser John Bolton, although not the president himself.

Johnson said he saw no advantage in losing the "handcuffs" the deal imposed on Iran’s nuclear ambitions and only Tehran would benefit from exiting the deal.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel also have lobbied Trump not to withdraw from the deal the US president has described as insane, with Macron warning it could lead to war.

"At this delicate juncture, it would be a mistake to walk away from the nuclear agreement and remove the restraints that it places on Iran," Johnson wrote.

"I believe that keeping the deal’s constraints on Iran’s nuclear program will also help counter Tehran’s aggressive regional behaviour. I am sure of one thing: every available alternative is worse. The wisest course would be to improve the handcuffs rather than break them."

In an interview with Fox News Channel’s "Fox and Friends," a television programme that Trump has regularly touted, Johnson said a regional arms race could be spurred if the nuclear deal was to end and Iran was to become a nuclear power.

"You’re going to have the Saudis wanting one, the Egyptians, the Emiratis," he said. "It’s already a very, very dangerous state at the moment. There doesn’t seem to me at the moment to be a viable military solution."

Reuters