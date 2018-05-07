World / Americas

Boris Johnson urges Trump to stay in Iranian nuclear deal

07 May 2018 - 18:27 Agency Staff
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson at the State Department in Washington, the US, May 7 2018. Picture: REUTERS
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson at the State Department in Washington, the US, May 7 2018. Picture: REUTERS

London — British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has appealed to US President Donald Trump not to pull out of the Iran nuclear agreement, saying the deal had weaknesses but they could be addressed given time.

Trump has said that unless European allies rectify "flaws" in Tehran’s 2015 deal with world powers by May 12 he will refuse to extend US sanctions relief for Iran.

Britain, France and Germany remain committed to the accord as is but to address US concerns they want to open talks on Iran’s ballistic missile programme, its nuclear activities beyond 2025 — when key provisions of the deal start to expire — and its role in Middle East crises such as Syria and Yemen.

"It has weaknesses, certainly, but I am convinced they can be remedied," Johnson wrote in an opinion piece for the New York Times. "Indeed at this moment Britain is working alongside the Trump administration and our French and German allies to ensure that they are."

Iranian president warns US it will regret quitting nuclear deal ‘like never before’

Donald Trump faces harsh words from Hassan Rouhani as British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson appeals to the US president not to end the agreement
World
11 hours ago

Johnson began a two-day visit to the US on Sunday to try to convince Trump’s administration not to ditch the deal.

He was due to meet Vice-President Mike Pence and national security adviser John Bolton, although not the president himself.

Johnson said he saw no advantage in losing the "handcuffs" the deal imposed on Iran’s nuclear ambitions and only Tehran would benefit from exiting the deal.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel also have lobbied Trump not to withdraw from the deal the US president has described as insane, with Macron warning it could lead to war.

"At this delicate juncture, it would be a mistake to walk away from the nuclear agreement and remove the restraints that it places on Iran," Johnson wrote.

"I believe that keeping the deal’s constraints on Iran’s nuclear program will also help counter Tehran’s aggressive regional behaviour. I am sure of one thing: every available alternative is worse. The wisest course would be to improve the handcuffs rather than break them."

In an interview with Fox News Channel’s "Fox and Friends," a television programme that Trump has regularly touted, Johnson said a regional arms race could be spurred if the nuclear deal was to end and Iran was to become a nuclear power.

"You’re going to have the Saudis wanting one, the Egyptians, the Emiratis," he said. "It’s already a very, very dangerous state at the moment. There doesn’t seem to me at the moment to be a viable military solution."

Reuters

SA bonds slightly firmer as market eyes Donald Trump’s decision on Iran

Bonds slightly cheered by dollar weakness at the weekend, while the US’s possible exit from the nuclear deal with Iran is in the spotlight this week
Markets
12 hours ago

PETER VAN BUREN: War with Iran is about to be back on the agenda

'President Donald Trump is expected to re-impose sanctions. That will significantly increase the chances of war – and may be exactly the outcome ...
World
3 days ago

FT COLUMN: Donald Trump has sent a dangerous message to tyrants

There could be no sharper incentive to North Korea to keep its arsenal than Washington disowning the Iran deal, writes Philip Stephens
Opinion
3 days ago

Hezbollah and allies win half the seats in Lebanon’s election

Western-backed Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri, who is still the frontrunner to lead the cabinet, blames the country’s new proportional ...
World
4 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Irish celebrities back campaign to legalise ...
World / Europe
2.
Vladimir Putin chooses Russian-made limousine ...
World / Europe
3.
US pastor denies terror links in Turkey coup trial
World / Europe
4.
UN launches biggest cholera vaccine drive in ...
World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.