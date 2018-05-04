Nicolas Maduro defies censure with ‘do I care’ attitude ahead of Venezuela election

Caracas — President Nicolas Maduro scoffed at international criticism of Venezuela’s May 20 vote in which he is seeking re-election and offered a prize for those who vote with a state-issued card.

Venezuela’s mainstream opposition is boycotting the election on the grounds that it is rigged in favour of the 55-year-old socialist incumbent. The US, EU and various Latin American neighbours have also slammed it as unfair.

"So they’re not going to recognise Maduro around the world. What the hell do I care?" Maduro said at an election rally in La Guaira, on the coast outside Caracas, late on Wednesday. "What the hell do I care what Europe and Washington say?"

Maduro, who is casting his re-election campaign as a battle against imperialist powers bent on seizing Venezuela’s oil wealth, has only one serious rival: Henri Falcon, a former state governor. Falcon has broken with the opposition coalition’s boycott of the vote, believing anger at an economic crisis will win him votes.

Venezuela is in a fifth year of punishing recession, inflation is the highest in the world, oil production is at a three-decade low, shortages of food and medicines are widespread and millions are skipping meals.

Falcon support

Some polls show Falcon more popular than Maduro, who narrowly won election to replace Hugo Chavez in 2013. But the opposition stayaway, the presence of Maduro loyalists in key institutions, including the election board, and the vote-winning power of state welfare programmes like housing and food giveaways make a Falcon victory a tall order.

In his speech, Maduro told supporters that all those who voted showing a government-issued "Fatherland Card", which is needed to access certain welfare programmes, would probably receive "a really good prize". He did not give any details but critics say that — along with pre-election cash and other bonuses via the card — is akin to vote bribery.

Voting in Venezuela is secret but state workers say they are constantly pressured to support the government.

Falcon, a former soldier, has been largely shunned by Venezuela’s best-known opposition leaders but this week received the support of at least one high-profile leader, Enrique Marquez, who is vice-president of A New Time party.

He also has been wooing twice presidential candidate Henrique Capriles to join his campaign but without success so far. Capriles, and another popular opposition leader, Leopoldo Lopez, are both barred from standing in the election.

Maduro says Venezuela’s election system is the cleanest in the world but even the official operator of the voting platform, UK-based Smartmatic, denounced fraud in a 2017 election. Little is known about the Argentine company that has replaced it for this election.

Reuters