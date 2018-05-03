Argentina hikes interest rate again to save swooning peso

Buenos Aires — Argentina’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 300 basis points to 33.25% on Thursday, the second steep rate increase in less than a week to shore up the country’s swooning peso currency.

The peso closed at an all-time low of 21.2 per US dollar on Wednesday, the first trading day since the bank hiked the rate to 30.25% from 27.25% on Friday.

The peso slid an additional 4% to 22.1 on Thursday, after the latest rate announcement.

The central bank, which over the past week has abandoned its schedule of reviewing monetary policy every other Tuesday, said in a Thursday statement it would continue using all the tools at its disposal to achieve its 15% inflation target in 2018 and could raise the interest rate again.

The government had adopted policies aimed at spurring economic growth ahead of President Mauricio Macri’s expected 2019 re-election bid. The perception of political pressure on the bank to grease economic activity by keeping the money tap open had cast doubt on its willingness to raise interest rates.

Those doubts had evaporated by Thursday afternoon. The plummeting peso pointed to a lack of investor confidence in Latin America’s No 3 economy, which is blighted by one of the world’s highest inflation rates despite Macri’s investor-friendly policies.

Under pressure

Emerging market assets in general have been under pressure in recent days against a backdrop of a rising dollar and higher global borrowing rates. Last week’s and Thursday’s rate increases were by far the biggest adjustment since the bank established its monetary policy rate in 2016.

Argentina’s century bond slipped to 86.03 on the dollar from 86.9 after Thursday’s rate announcement. The 100 year paper was issued in 2017 when optimism over Macri’s fiscal belt-tightening policies was still flying high among investors.

Some analysts said the central bank may need to act again.

"The market is imposing conditions more than the central bank and this should be the reverse," said Hernán Nacaratto of local brokerage Neix. "The bank should take more initiative."

The central bank has also heavily intervened in the spot market, selling dollars to shore up peso liquidity. It sold $504.5m on Wednesday on top of $6.771bn in March and April, or more than 10% of its reserves.

Camilo Tiscornia, director of C&T Asesores Economicos, said the peso had weakened over the past two weeks despite intervention due to higher interest rates abroad, the implementation of a capital gains tax on foreign investors last month and opposition in Congress to Macri’s efforts to cut subsidies.

"If you think this is something transitory, intervening with reserves makes sense. But if you see this as lack of local confidence and external factors the only option is to raise the rate," said Tiscornia, also a former central bank economist.

Consumer prices in Argentina rose 2.3% in March. Twelve-month inflation was 25.4%, the same level as February.

Reuters