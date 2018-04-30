Fight with US over funding is threatening bankrupt Puerto Rico’s recovery effort

Calvia, Spain — Puerto Rico, battered by Hurricane Maria in September, is working "day and night" to restore public services, but a row with Washington over a fiscal turnaround plan for the bankrupt US territory is draining energy from the recovery effort, said the Caribbean island’s secretary of state.

Luis Rivera Marín, Puerto Rico’s second-highest ranking official, said the territory’s government would not comply with some of the cost-cutting measures announced by the federal oversight board last week, which affect public policies such as pensions.

"We are going to take care of our most vulnerable — our children, our elderly — and we will take the necessary measures so that through tourism and technology, we can return to economic growth [and] pay our debts," he said in an interview on the sidelines of the Smart Island World Congress in Mallorca.

Last year, Puerto Rico filed the biggest government bankruptcy in US history, owing $71.5bn of bonds and $50bn in pension obligations.

The oversight plan forecasts that Puerto Rico would be able to pay back $6.7bn by the end of 2023.

Governor of Puerto Rico Ricardo Rosselló said in a statement on Thursday the board "usurps the powers of the democratically elected government".

Rivera Marín, a former commercial lawyer, said Puerto Rico’s government agreed with about 80% of the plan, but would disregard the rest.

"It distracts us; we need to put all of our energy in the rebuilding," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation ahead of the start of the hurricane season in June.

"We are working day and night to make sure the last home on the island gets its power back, all schools are reopened, hospitals provide proper health services — that’s our focus." About 40,000 customers have been without power since Hurricane Maria took out the island’s electricity supply.

Restoring electricity in Puerto Rico — which suffered its latest blackout last week when a transmission line failure cut power to almost all 3.4-million residents — has been a major challenge.