World / Americas

MACRON VISIT

Trump treats Macron to a colourful welcome, but disputes loom

25 April 2018 - 05:42 Agency Staff
US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron (left) review the Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps during the official arrival ceremony for Macron on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, the US, April 24 2018. Picture: REUTERS
US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron (left) review the Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps during the official arrival ceremony for Macron on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, the US, April 24 2018. Picture: REUTERS

Washington — US President Donald Trump treated French President Emmanuel Macron to a colourful welcome ceremony at the White House on Tuesday in a state visit that threatened to expose differences between two close allies on Iran, trade and the situation in Syria.

A 21-gun salute echoed across the South Lawn and a flute-playing fife and drum corps marched by Trump and Macron and their wives, Melania Trump and Brigitte Macron.

The two leaders were then to start discussions expected to include how to salvage the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, from which Trump wants to withdraw the US unless European powers strengthen its terms.

European calls for exemptions from Trump’s plan for 25% tariffs on steel imports are also on their agenda, as well as the US president’s desire to withdraw US forces from Syria.

Macron sees the Iran deal as the best option to constrain Iran’s nuclear ambitions. He has called on Trump to keep troops in Syria.

Trump thanked France for joining with the US and Britain in launching airstrikes in Syria earlier in April in response to a chemical weapons attack blamed on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Macron called for the two countries to work together against Islamist militants, on North Korea and Iran, on "free and fair trade", and on climate change.

Reuters

HAL BRANDS: The bromance that's reshaping the world

'Russia and China had a vicious split in the 1960s. Now they are in a budding bromance'
World
4 days ago

FT COLUMN: Iran deal at risk due to John Bolton’s extremism

It is important to recall the national security adviser’s record of reckless extremism, he does not believe in arms control treaties, writes ...
Opinion
6 days ago

Merkel and Macron seek compromise to 'crisis-proof' the eurozone

Europe's most powerful leaders vow to present a united front at a June summit despite anger over liability plans
World
5 days ago

FT COLUMN : Emmanuel Macron is the rightful heir to the spirit of 1968

The young people taking to the streets 50 years ago were set on changing the future. Today’s angry crowds want to hang on to the past, writes Philip ...
Opinion
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
India opposes China’s landmark Belt and Road ...
World / Asia
2.
Trump treats Macron to a colourful welcome, but ...
World / Americas
3.
Toronto van attack suspect charged with murder
World / Americas
4.
Chinese sorghum importers beg for relief as levy ...
World / Asia

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.