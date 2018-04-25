Trump treats Macron to a colourful welcome, but disputes loom

Washington — US President Donald Trump treated French President Emmanuel Macron to a colourful welcome ceremony at the White House on Tuesday in a state visit that threatened to expose differences between two close allies on Iran, trade and the situation in Syria.

A 21-gun salute echoed across the South Lawn and a flute-playing fife and drum corps marched by Trump and Macron and their wives, Melania Trump and Brigitte Macron.

The two leaders were then to start discussions expected to include how to salvage the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, from which Trump wants to withdraw the US unless European powers strengthen its terms.

European calls for exemptions from Trump’s plan for 25% tariffs on steel imports are also on their agenda, as well as the US president’s desire to withdraw US forces from Syria.

Macron sees the Iran deal as the best option to constrain Iran’s nuclear ambitions. He has called on Trump to keep troops in Syria.

Trump thanked France for joining with the US and Britain in launching airstrikes in Syria earlier in April in response to a chemical weapons attack blamed on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Macron called for the two countries to work together against Islamist militants, on North Korea and Iran, on "free and fair trade", and on climate change.

Reuters