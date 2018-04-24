Toronto van attack suspect charged with murder

Toronto — The driver accused of plowing a rental van into pedestrians in Toronto was charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder on Tuesday, but his motive remained a mystery.

The deadliest mass killing in Canada in decades, which took the lives of two South Korean citizens, has the hallmarks of other deadly vehicle assaults by Islamic State supporters, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday there was no reason to suspect any national security connection.

Suspect Alek Minassian, 25, appeared in court in Canada’s largest city, where prosecutors charged him in the death of 10 pedestrians and injury of 15 others in the lunchtime attack that saw him drive a Ryder van for about 1.6km along a crowded sidewalk.

Minassian kept his shaved head down during the hearing, speaking quietly with a defense lawyer and stated his name in a steady voice when asked to do so.