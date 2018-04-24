Deadly Canadian van attack ends without police firing a single shot

Vancouver/Ottawa — A Toronto van attack that is among the worst mass killings in Canadian history ended without a shot being fired, elevating a police officer to hero status.

A driver mowed down pedestrians on Monday along a busy stretch of Yonge Street in Toronto’s north end, killing 10 and wounding 15. It ended with a showdown captured on video, where the suspect faced off with a single police officer.

The officer sought cover behind a cruiser, his gun drawn. The other man wielded an object — a cellphone, it appears in retrospect — as if it were a firearm, standing in front of the white van apparently used in the attack, its front end heavily damaged. The two men were about two car-lengths apart, with sirens blaring in the background.

"Shoot me in the head," the man shouted, jabbing his hand in the air as if firing a gun. But the officer did not fire.

The man walked towards the officer, getting close enough to almost touch. The officer did not fire.