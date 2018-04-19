Nasa and SpaceX launch TESS to boldly go and find other planets

"TESS’s four cameras are tiny but mighty," she said. "They are only about 10cm across, the lenses. They could fit in a mailbox. But they are so powerful. You could have an entire constellation, like Orion, in the field of view of one of these cameras."

TESS will survey far more cosmic terrain than its predecessor, Nasa’s Kepler Space Telescope, which was launched in 2009. Both use the same system of detecting planetary transits, or shadows cast as they pass in front of their star.

The new spacecraft will focus on nearby exoplanets, those in the range of 30 to 300 light-years away.

Kepler’s trove of more than 2,300 confirmed planets outside our solar was impressive, but most were too distant and dim to be examined further.

"One of the many amazing things Kepler told us is that planets are everywhere and there are all kinds of planets out there," said Patricia "Padi" Boyd, director of the TESS guest investigator programme at Nasa’s Goddard Space Flight Centre. "So TESS takes the next step. If planets are everywhere, then it is time for us to find the planets that are closest to us orbiting bright, nearby stars, because these will be the touchstone system."

The Hubble Space Telescope, launched in 1990 aboard the space shuttle, and the James Webb Space Telescope, scheduled to lift off in 2020, should be able to reveal more about planets’ mass, density and the make-up of their atmosphere — all clues to habitability.

The initial launch attempt on Monday was scrubbed about two hours before planned take-off, so that SpaceX engineers could perform extra checks on the rocket’s navigation systems. On Wednesday, the rocket performed flawlessly.

Less than 10 minutes after launch, the rocket’s first stage returned to an upright landing on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean, marking SpaceX’s 24th touchdown of a rocket booster. Nasa also confirmed that at 11.53pm GMT, the spacecraft’s twin solar arrays successfully deployed.

Next, TESS will spend two months making its way into the correct orbit. Its first scientific data is expected in July.

"We are thrilled TESS is on its way to help us discover worlds we have yet to imagine, worlds that could possibly be habitable, or harbour life," said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of Nasa’s Science Mission Directorate in Washington. "With missions like the James Webb Space Telescope to help us study the details of these planets, we are ever closer to discovering whether we are alone in the universe."

AFP