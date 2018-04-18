Trump gives his ‘blessing’ to talks to end Korean war

Palm Beach — President Donald Trump on Tuesday confirmed direct contacts between the US and North Korea, and gave his blessing to talks aimed at formally ending the Korean War, in a series of diplomatic revelations.

Raising expectation for a major breakthrough at a series of upcoming summits, Trump said "a great chance to solve a world problem" was within reach on the Korean peninsula.

Side-by-side with Japanese Prime Minster Shinzo Abe at Trump’s resort in Palm Beach, Florida, the US president said that a rare inter-Korean summit in 10 days’ time could, with his "blessing", discuss an elusive peace treaty to formally close the 1950-53 conflict, which concluded with an armistice.

"People don’t realise the Korean War has not ended. It’s going on right now. And they are discussing an end to the war," he said. "Subject to a deal they have my blessing and they do have my blessing to discuss that."