US SPR crude oil contaminated by potentially lethal hydrogen sulphide

New York — Three firms that bought crude oil from US emergency stockpiles last year have raised concerns about dangerous levels of a poisonous chemical in the cargoes, according to internal energy department e-mails and shipping documents reviewed by Reuters.

Problems with crude quality would make the US strategic petroleum reserve (SPR) less useful in an emergency because refiners would need to spend time and money removing contamination before producing fuel. The reserve is the world’s largest government stockpile, currently holding 665-million barrels.

Hydrogen sulphide occurs naturally in crude and natural gas, but oil producers typically decontaminate such products before delivery to buyers. High levels of hydrogen sulphide can corrode refinery parts and pipelines — and can be lethal to humans in gas form.

Authorities in all major consuming countries keep oil in reserve to ensure they do not run out of crude to refine into fuels if a natural disaster or war disrupts global supplies. The US government established its reserve in 1975 following the Arab oil embargo.

The US department of energy oversees the reserve and periodically sells some of its oil at times when there are no emergencies, as it did with the sales that sparked contamination concerns. Department spokespeople Shaylyn Hynes declined to comment about the contamination complaints discovery.

The three firms that raised concerns about high hydrogen sulphide levels were Royal Dutch Shell, Australian bank Macquarie Group and PetroChina International America, the US trading arm of state-owned energy firm PetroChina, according to the shipping documents, e-mails provided by the energy department in response to a public records request, and a department official who declined to be identified.