US Republicans press for F-35 fighter jet sale to Taiwan

Washington — Two senior US Republican senators asked the Trump administration on Monday to allow the sale of Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets to Taiwan, saying it would help it "remain a democracy" in the face of threats from China.

China’s hostility towards Taiwan has grown since Tsai Ing-wen, from the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party, won presidential elections on the island in 2016. China claims Taiwan as its own, and the self-ruled island is one of China’s most sensitive issues.

"These fighters will have a positive impact on Taiwan’s self-defense and would act as a necessary deterrent to China’s aggressive military posture across the Asia-Pacific region," US senators John Cornyn, the assistant majority leader, and James Inhofe, a senior member of the Armed Services Committee, said in a letter to President Donald Trump.

"After years of military modernisation, China shows the ability to wage war against Taiwan for the first time since the 1950s," they wrote. "However, with your leadership, it is possible to help Taiwan remain a democracy, free to establish a relationship with China that is not driven by military coercion."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The sale of the jets could increase tension with Beijing, where officials were infuriated when Trump signed legislation earlier in March that encourages the US to send senior officials to Taiwan to meet Taiwanese counterparts and vice versa.

On Tuesday, the office of Taiwan’s president reiterated its support for the legislation and awarded US representative Ed Royce, who is currently visiting the island, a medal of honour for his contributions towards Taiwan-US relations.

"President Tsai believes that stable relations between Taiwan and the US serve as an important foundation for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. Taiwan has the ability and is willing to work with the US in the Indo-Pacific region to make more contributions," the presidential office said.

Separately, Liu Jieyi, head of China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, told state television late on Monday that "certain Americans" were trying to play the Taiwan card, which harmed the interest of people both in China and Taiwan.

"This is duping Taiwan compatriots," Liu said, without naming any US officials. "It is futile for any outside forces to try and play the Taiwan card and doing anything to harm the interest of the Chinese people." The US military has put countering China and Russia at the centre of a new national defence strategy unveiled by defence secretary Jim Mattis in January.

Other US allies in the Asia Pacific region, such as Singapore, also are exploring the purchase of the stealthy F-35.

Lockheed hit its 2017 target to deliver 66 F-35 fighter jets to the US and its allies in 2017.

Reuters