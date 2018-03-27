Linda Brown, American activist at the heart of school desegregation, dies

Los Angeles — Civil rights activist Linda Brown, who as a Kansas schoolgirl was at the heart of the US Supreme Court’s landmark 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision outlawing racial segregation in American public schools, has died at the age of 76.

Linda Brown died on Sunday in her hometown of Topeka, Kansas, the administrator for the Peaceful Rest Funeral Chapel, Robin Bruce, told Reuters on Monday.

Bruce said she was not at liberty to provide additional information on the circumstances of Brown’s death.

The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, which brought the historic legal case challenging school segregation, hailed Brown and her family’s contribution to what it called "the most important, transformational Supreme Court decision of the 20th century".

"Linda Brown is one of that special band of heroic young people who, along with her family, courageously fought to end the ultimate symbol of white supremacy — racial segregation in public schools," said Sherrilyn Ifill, president and director-general of the organization.