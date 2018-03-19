World / Americas

US PRESIDENCY

Critics condemn Trump's 'dangerous' axing of FBI agent

19 March 2018 - 06:18 Agency Staff
Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe. Picture: REUTERS
Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe. Picture: REUTERS

Washington — US President Donald Trump has hailed the firing of veteran FBI agent Andrew McCabe as a "great day for democracy", a move his attorney said he hoped would end a probe into alleged collusion between the president’s campaign and Russia.

But critics slammed the axing as a "dangerous" ploy to discredit the top law-enforcement agency and the work of Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating Russian influence in the 2016 election. McCabe, who was the FBI’s deputy under former director James Comey, is a potentially key witness in the Russia probe.

Trump on Saturday reiterated long-running criticism of the Mueller investigation, terming it a "witch hunt" on Twitter.

Earlier, Trump’s personal attorney, John Dowd, told the Daily Beast that he hoped Deputy Attorney-General Rod Rosenstein would follow the lead of the FBI office of professional responsibility and "bring an end to alleged Russia collusion investigation manufactured by McCabe’s boss James Comey based upon a fraudulent and corrupt dossier".

Dowd told the Daily Beast he was speaking for the president. But in a subsequent statement he said he had been "speaking for myself, not the president".

McCabe, who has endured a year of withering attacks from Trump, was fired by the justice department late on Friday, just two days before he was to retire after 21 years with the FBI. The firing threw new fuel on the fire raging over the investigation, with critics saying Trump might be planning to engineer Mueller’s dismissal, potentially sparking a constitutional crisis.

AFP

Experts boo Trump's 'single dumbest step'

The tariffs, and the threat of more to come, have drawn wide condemnation from economists of all political stripes
Business
1 day ago

Washington’s tougher stance on Russia likely to escalate

The US sanctioning 19 more Russian citizens and five entities for election meddling and cyber-attacks may signify a shift in its approach to Russia
World
2 days ago

Investigator Mueller 'crosses red line' to probe Trump's private business affairs

Mueller's team has subpoenaed Trump's company, the Trump Organization, for records - including some related to Russia
World
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Russia has stockpiles of nerve agent, says Boris ...
World / Europe
2.
Critics condemn Trump's 'dangerous' axing of FBI ...
World / Americas
3.
Turkish troops oust Kurds from Afrin in Syria
World / Middle East
4.
Russians are ‘being forced to vote’ to save Putin ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Investigator Mueller 'crosses red line' to probe Trump's private business ...
World

FT COLUMN: Hard-headed deterrence is the antidote to Putin’s poison
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.