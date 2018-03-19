Critics condemn Trump's 'dangerous' axing of FBI agent

Washington — US President Donald Trump has hailed the firing of veteran FBI agent Andrew McCabe as a "great day for democracy", a move his attorney said he hoped would end a probe into alleged collusion between the president’s campaign and Russia.

But critics slammed the axing as a "dangerous" ploy to discredit the top law-enforcement agency and the work of Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating Russian influence in the 2016 election. McCabe, who was the FBI’s deputy under former director James Comey, is a potentially key witness in the Russia probe.

Trump on Saturday reiterated long-running criticism of the Mueller investigation, terming it a "witch hunt" on Twitter.

Earlier, Trump’s personal attorney, John Dowd, told the Daily Beast that he hoped Deputy Attorney-General Rod Rosenstein would follow the lead of the FBI office of professional responsibility and "bring an end to alleged Russia collusion investigation manufactured by McCabe’s boss James Comey based upon a fraudulent and corrupt dossier".

Dowd told the Daily Beast he was speaking for the president. But in a subsequent statement he said he had been "speaking for myself, not the president".

McCabe, who has endured a year of withering attacks from Trump, was fired by the justice department late on Friday, just two days before he was to retire after 21 years with the FBI. The firing threw new fuel on the fire raging over the investigation, with critics saying Trump might be planning to engineer Mueller’s dismissal, potentially sparking a constitutional crisis.

