Donald Trump fires Rex Tillerson and appoints CIA director Mike Pompeo

13 March 2018 - 16:46 Susan Heavey and Paul Simao
Rex Tillerson, left, and President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS
Washington — US President Donald Trump says he has replaced US secretary of state Rex Tillerson with Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) director Mike Pompeo, and has tapped Gina Haspel to lead the CIA.

The replacement represents the biggest shake-up of the Trump cabinet so far and had been expected since October, when reports surfaced about a falling out between Trump and Tillerson, who left his position as CEO of Exxon Mobil to join the administration.

US stock index futures pared their gains and the dollar also trimmed gains versus the yen while extending losses versus the euro.

Trump publicly undercut Tillerson’s diplomatic initiatives numerous times, including on Monday when the former secretary of state’s comments about Russia appeared to be at odds with those of the White House.

Tillerson also appeared out of the loop last week when Trump announced he would meet North Korea’s leader and become the first sitting US president to do so.

"Mike Pompeo, director of the CIA, will become our new secretary of state. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all!" Trump said on Twitter.

Reuters

Probe finds no evidence of collusion between Trump campaign and Russia, say Republicans

But the end of the House committee’s Russia probe does not leave Donald Trump in the clear, as the senate intelligence committee is still ...
4 hours ago

FT COLUMN: America versus China: How trade wars become real wars

Donald Trump’s breezy confidence ignores the dangers involved in unleashing a trade war, and those are not simply economic, writes Gideon Rachman
6 hours ago

Africa must be wary of easy loans from China - Tillerson

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Thursday that African countries should be careful not to forfeit their sovereignty when they accept loans ...
2 days ago

Feeling unwell, Rex Tillerson cancels Nairobi programme

Tillerson is due to travel to Chad on Monday then to Nigeria a day later
3 days ago

